Punjab CM Channi meets senior Congress leaders in Delhi

Amidst the turmoil in the Punjab unit of Congress, state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met several senior party leaders in Delhi, informed sources. As per the sources, Chief Minister Channi met Senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken, Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal and party leader KL Sharma.

According to a party insider, it was just a courtesy meet and there was no political motive behind it. The chief minister left for Punjab today evening. Earlier on Thursday, Channi met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence and discussed the upcoming strategy for the Punjab election. The meeting came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will form a new political party that will field candidates on all 117 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022.

Apart from Channi and Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, the party's Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary were also present in this meeting. Meanwhile, Chaudhary met Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday at 10 Janpath. (ANI)

