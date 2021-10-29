Punjab CM Channi meets senior Congress leaders in Delhi

Left Menu

Amidst the turmoil in the Punjab unit of Congress, state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met several senior party leaders in Delhi, informed sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:30 IST
According to a party insider, it was just a courtesy meet and there was no political motive behind it. The chief minister left for Punjab today evening. Earlier on Thursday, Channi met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence and discussed the upcoming strategy for the Punjab election. The meeting came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will form a new political party that will field candidates on all 117 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022.

Apart from Channi and Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, the party's Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary were also present in this meeting. Meanwhile, Chaudhary met Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday at 10 Janpath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

