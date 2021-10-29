Left Menu

Johnson to tell Macron: France is one of UK's best allies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said France was one of Britain's best, oldest and closest allies and he would make that clear when he meets President Emmanuel Macron this weekend. That's what I'm going to say to Emmanuel who's a friend I've known for many years."

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:31 IST
Johnson to tell Macron: France is one of UK's best allies
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said France was one of Britain's best, oldest and closest allies and he would make that clear when he meets President Emmanuel Macron this weekend. Relations between the neighbours have deteriorated this year over post-Brexit trade rules and a rift over a security pact with the United States and Australia.

"France is one of our best, oldest, closest allies, friends and partners," Johnson told reporters on a plane to the G20. "The ties that unite us and bind us together are far stronger than the turbulence that currently exists in the relationship. That's what I'm going to say to Emmanuel who's a friend I've known for many years."

