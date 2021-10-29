Left Menu

Kejriwal to perform Diwali puja at Thyagaraj Stadium

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the Diwali puja here at Thyagaraj Stadium, where his government is constructing a replica of the Ayodhyas Ram temple.According to officials, the replica of the temple is being built as part of the governments Delhi ki Diwali celebrations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:34 IST
Kejriwal to perform Diwali puja at Thyagaraj Stadium
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the Diwali puja here at Thyagaraj Stadium, where his government is constructing a replica of the Ayodhya’s Ram temple.

According to officials, the replica of the temple is being built as part of the government's “Delhi ki Diwali” celebrations. The officials said the replica of the temple will be part of the stage where the puja will be performed. The Diwali puja will be live telecast. Last year, Kejriwal had performed the puja at the Akshardham temple. Kejriwal had recently visited Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, and offered prayers there. He also took part in an “aarti” on the bank of the Saryu river. AAP is fighting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are scheduled early next year. Earlier this week, Kejriwal also announced to include Ayodhya in the Delhi government's pilgrimage sites. He said the Delhi government will take senior citizens on pilgrimage to Ayodhya free of cost. PTI AKM RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021