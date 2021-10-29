UK's Johnson urges China's Xi to move faster on climate goals

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to do more to reduce his country's reliance on coal and to bring forward its prediction for peak emissions to try to "keep 1.5 (degrees) alive".

Referring to a conversation earlier on Friday, Johnson told reporters travelling to Rome that he raised "a couple of points. First of all about the moment for peaking ... they have said before 2030 and so I pushed a bit on that, that 2025 would be better than 2030, and I wouldn't say he committed on that."

"On the other point where I was evangelical again was the potential to move away from coal," he said, adding he had described how quickly Britain had moved away from coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)