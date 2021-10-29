Left Menu

PM Modi meets Italian counterpart; holds extensive talks on diversifying bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held the first in-person meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here during which the two leaders had extensive talks on diversifying the bilateral ties.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:55 IST
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held the first in-person meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here during which the two leaders had extensive talks on diversifying the bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, was received by Draghi upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi for the meeting.

''Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mario Draghi meet in Rome. They two leaders held extensive talks on diversifying India-Italy ties,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Modi was also accorded a guard of honour.

''Synergising the India-Italy Partnership! PM @narendramodi was received by the Italian PM Mario Draghi, as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting. Both leaders inspected the guard of honour before proceeding for delegation level talks,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

''PM @narendramodi & PM Mario Draghi reviewed the 2020-2025 Action Plan of India-Italy bilateral partnership, and reiterated the commitment to further expanding trade and investment linkages,'' he said. They also ''resolved to cooperate for accelerating clean energy transition to fight climate change,'' Bagchi added.

Italy is among India's top five trading partners in the EU. India ranks 19th as country of origin of Italian imports, accounting for 1.2 per cent of Italian imports. Italy ranked 18th in FDI inflows in India during April 2000 to December 2020 with FDI inflow of USD 3.02 billion during this period.

In his departure statement on Thursday, Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31.

''During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin,'' Modi said.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow, the UK, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

