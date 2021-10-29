Left Menu

BJP showed me black flags, I said 'namaste': Mamata Banerjee in Goa

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed her black flags on arrival in Goa but she only responded with a "namaste".

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:02 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed her black flags on arrival in Goa but she only responded with a "namaste". Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Goa, reached the coastal state on Thursday.

Addressing a public event in Panaji, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said, "We have launched Trinamool Congress in Goa as the need of the hour is to fight BJP. If we cannot fight, then they will finish the country. They will sell the country. When I came to Goa yesterday, they showed black flags to me but I only said 'namaste'." She emphasised that being an Indian, she can go anywhere in the country while adding that it is not just West Bengal but entire India is her motherland.

"Bengal is a very strong state. We want to see Goa as a strong state in the future. We want to see the new dawn of Goa. I am just like your sister. I did not come here to capture power. It touches my heart if we can help people when they face trouble," she stated. "Somebody's questioning 'Mamata is in Bengal, how will she do it in Goa?' Why not? I am an Indian, I can go anywhere. You can go anywhere. I believe in secularism. I believe in unity. I believe India is our motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, then Goa is also my motherland," she added.

Attacking the BJP further, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "Why doest BJP divide people on the basis of caste? I am a Brahmin but I proudly say that I am a common citizen. BJP is filling the minds of the people with poison. Whatever promises we (TMC) make in our manifesto, we also fulfil." Assembly polls in Goa are slated for early next year. (ANI)

