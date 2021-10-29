Prime Minister Modi interacts with people of different communities in Rome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with people of different communities here in the Italian capital.
Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, was received by him upon arrival at Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Council of Ministers, for their first in-person meeting. He was also accorded a guard of honour.
From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow, the UK, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
