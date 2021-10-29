Left Menu

Former Punjab MLA Ravinder Singh Sandhu dies at 67

Former Ferozepur MLA Ravinder Singh Sandhu passed away on Friday, family sources said. He contested as an Independent from the Ferozepur Assembly constituency in 1992 and got elected as an MLA. Ravinder Singh Sandhu, former MLA Ferozepur former chief parliamentary secretary.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:23 IST
Former Punjab MLA Ravinder Singh Sandhu dies at 67
  • Country:
  • India

Former Ferozepur MLA Ravinder Singh Sandhu passed away on Friday, family sources said. He was 67.

Sandhu, a two-time legislator, was unwell for the past a few days. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

In 1975, Babbal had joined the Congress as a youth worker and was elected the district Youth Congress president in 1983. He contested as an Independent from the Ferozepur Assembly constituency in 1992 and got elected as an MLA. Later, he again joined the Congress in 1996 and won in 2002.

In April 2014, he had joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Sandhu is survived by his wife Kuldeep Kaur, two sons and a daughter.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his condolences on Sandhu's demise.

''Saddened to know about the demise of S. Ravinder Singh Sandhu, former MLA Ferozepur & former chief parliamentary secretary. May Akal Purakh bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,'' Badal tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021