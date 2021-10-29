TMC MP Sushmita Dev writes Tripura Governor, demands intervention over falling law, order situation

Following alleged violence in Tripura's Panisagar, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Friday wrote to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and demanded his intervention in ensuring law and order situation in the state. She said that the law and order situation in Tripura is at its worst adding that many districts of the state have witnessed violence and vandalism against people and property.

"The people of Tripura deserve peace and prosperity but the government and administration is failing miserably in maintaining law and order. The Chief Minister of the state is the Home Minister and it is his responsibility to ensure peace and justice in the state but he is deafly unable to contain the situation. We urge you to intervene and take steps as per the Constitution to ensure that such breakdown of law and order is put to an end and the perpetrators of violence are brought to justice. Ensuring protection of the people and their property is the need of the hour," wrote Dev in her letter to Governor. Refering to the reports about the burning of religious places and private properties, the TMC MP said many shops and mosques have been attacked and damaged in North and West Tripura as well as in Gomati, Sipahijala and Unnakoti.

Dev further alleged that Tripura Police is denying these incidents whereas people are reaching out due to fear of violence. "What exacerbates the situation is the fact that it has become difficult for us to visit those places or even attend meetings due to the biased role of the administration and the police," she alleged. "I demand immediate action from your office in the greater interest of the state and its people : (i) To send a report to the central government about the current situation and propose action to restore peace (ii) Immediate arrests of the culprits involved in the targeted violence (iii) Fixing accountability on the Police and civil administration officials who failed to discharge their duties of protecting those under attack (iv) Giving our party members adequate security to visit the affected people," the TMC leader demanded.

The developments came after the reports of violence in Panisagar in the North Tripura district on Wednesday. Following alleged violent clashes, Section 144, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people, was imposed in the Dharmanagar district of north Tripura on Wednesday. The security arrangements have been tightened in North Tripura. (ANI)

