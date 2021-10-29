Left Menu

Macron says good to get proof of Biden love

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden was helpful to restore trust between the two allies, with "strong" U.S. commitment about European defense.

"Trust is like love, declarations are good, but proof is better," Macron told a few reporters after the meeting in Rome.

The two presidents are trying to mend fences after a rift over a U.S. security pact with Britain and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

