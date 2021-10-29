Macron says good to get proof of Biden love
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:48 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden was helpful to restore trust between the two allies, with "strong" U.S. commitment about European defense.
"Trust is like love, declarations are good, but proof is better," Macron told a few reporters after the meeting in Rome.
The two presidents are trying to mend fences after a rift over a U.S. security pact with Britain and Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European stocks on course for best week in seven months
Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change
Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change
European stocks head for best week in seven months
Soccer-Europeans ready to block FIFA World Cup plans regardless of vote