Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi interacts with people of different communities in Rome

He was also accorded a guard of honour.The prime minister met members of the Indian diaspora in Italy and friends of India from different organisations, including representatives of the Italian Hindu Union, the Italian Congregation for Krishna Consciousness, the Sikh community and institutions involved in the commemoration of Indian soldiers who fought in Italy during the world wars, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters at a briefing.Modi also met Sanskrit scholars during the meeting, he said.The prime minister met and interacted with several Indologists and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 00:42 IST
Prime Minister Modi interacts with people of different communities in Rome
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with people of different communities, including the Indian diaspora and friends of India from different organisations here in the Italian capital and appreciated the role played by them in strengthening ties between India and Italy.

Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, was received by him upon arrival at Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Council of Ministers, for their first in-person meeting. He was also accorded a guard of honour.

The prime minister met members of the Indian diaspora in Italy and friends of India from different organisations, including representatives of the Italian Hindu Union, the Italian Congregation for Krishna Consciousness, the Sikh community and institutions involved in the commemoration of Indian soldiers who fought in Italy during the world wars, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters at a briefing.

Modi also met Sanskrit scholars during the meeting, he said.

The prime minister met and interacted with several Indologists and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities. He noted their interest in Indian culture, literature and practice of yoga and ayurveda and lauded the role played by them in strengthening the ties between India and Italy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Modi met and interacted with the community members from various organisations, including the representatives of Italian Hindu Union-Sanatana Dharma Samgha, it said in a separate statement, adding that the prime minister lauded the role played by them in propagating Indian culture in Italy.

In another statement, the MEA said Prime Minister Modi met and interacted with the community members from various organisations, including representatives of Sikh community and institutions involved in the commemoration of Indian soldiers who fought in Italy in World War I and World War II.

The prime minister paid tributes to the valour shown by Indian soldiers in these wars, it said.

Modi appreciated the role played by the community members in strengthening ties between India and Italy.

Earlier, the prime minister paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Rome during which he was cheered by an enthusiastic group of Indians at the venue, Shringla said.

''The ideals of the great Bapu reverberate globally," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had tweeted earlier.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow, the UK, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the Climate Summit starting on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021