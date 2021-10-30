Lebanon PM Mikati reiterates commitment to good Saudi relations
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday reiterated his government's commitment to good relations with Saudi Arabia and called on Arab partners to put behind them a diplomatic crisis over comments made by the information minister.
In a statement, Mikati said he regretted Saudi Arabia's decision to expel the Lebanese ambassador and ban imports, but said he would continue to work towards fixing the relationship.
