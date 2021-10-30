Left Menu

2022 polls: Rahul Gandhi to meet fishermen community in Goa today

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet the fishermen community in Goa on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 07:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 07:36 IST
2022 polls: Rahul Gandhi to meet fishermen community in Goa today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet the fishermen community in Goa on Saturday. Gandhi will also interact with party workers in the state.

In a series of tweets, the Congress party tweeted on Friday, "Rahul Gandhi will be in Goa tomorrow to interact with citizens and Congress workers." "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Goa tomorrow. It is the first time that a national leader is coming to meet the fishermen. We have a lot of issues. We will present a memorandum to him.- a traditional fisherman from Goa eagerly awaits Rahul ji," tweeted the party and attached a short video of a fisherman speaking the on the same.

Yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee visited Goa and interacted with party workers and the fishermen community there. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar informed about his visit during the press conference on Wednesday.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

