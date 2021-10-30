Left Menu

Voting for Mandi LS, 3 assembly seats begins in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-10-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 08:42 IST
Voting for Mandi LS, 3 assembly seats begins in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Voting for bypolls to Mandi Lok Sabha and Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am on Saturday, officials said.

A total of 12,99,756 voters for Mandi Lok Sabha, 87,222 for Fatehpur, 92,609 for Solan and 70,965 voters for Jubbal-Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha seats may exercise their right to franchise till 6 pm.

According to officials, 2,484 polling stations and 312 auxiliary polling stations have been set up for bypolls.

The by-elections were necessitated following the death of sitting members.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the by-elections.

State Chief Electoral Officer C Palrasu informed that 50 per cent of the polling stations will be connected through web-casting. This facility will be available in 1,383 of the total 2,796 polling stations, he added.

The counting of votes for all seats will be held on November 2.

A total of 18 candidates are in the fray, including 12 for the three assembly seats and six for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

A direct contest is expected between the ruling BJP and Congress on all seats except Jubbal-Kotkhai where rebel BJP candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is trying his luck as an independent candidate.

However, all eyes are on the Mandi parliamentary bypoll as the constituency is the home turf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The BJP has fielded Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur from Mandi against Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021