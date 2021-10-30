Voting underway for Tuirial bypoll in Mizoram

Voting was underway for by-election to the Tuirial assembly constituency in Mizoram amid tight security on Saturday, officials said.

The bypoll to the seat in Kolasib district is being held after the death of sitting MLA Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

The ruling MNF has fielded K Laldawngliana, while the ZPM candidate is Laltlangmawi. The Congress has fielded Chalrosanga Ralte and BJP K Laldinthara for the by-election.

The contest will, however, be between MNF, Congress and the ZPM.

Voting began at 7 am at 27 polling stations and will continue till 6 pm.

The votes will be counted on November 2 at the Kolasib Government College.

Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar told PTI that at least one company of central paramilitary force has been deployed, besides the state forces.

A total of 17,911 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)