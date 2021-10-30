Left Menu

Latur DCC bank polls: BJP leaders meet Governor over rejection of party candidates' nominations

PTI | Latur | Updated: 30-10-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 10:30 IST
Latur DCC bank polls: BJP leaders meet Governor over rejection of party candidates' nominations
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of BJP leaders from Maharashtra’s Latur district met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the issue of rejection of the nominations of the party candidates for the polls to the board of directors of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank (DCC).

The delegation comprising former minister and MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar, BJP district president and MLC Ramesh Karad, MLA Abhimanyu Pawar and others met the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday, a BJP functionary said.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands to the governor and also handed over many important documents related to the bank's election process, he said.

In the memorandum, the BJP alleged that the bank's returning officer and others misused their power to take wrong decisions and made duplicate papers and entries to disqualify the opposition candidates.

''The members of the delegation told the governor that the returning officer illegally rejected the nominations of all the opposition candidates, demanded that cases be filed against the bank officials,'' he said. During the scrutiny of nominations on October 20, the poll officials refused to accept no dues certificate that the candidates had got after much difficulty, the party functionary said.

The BJP leaders have accused the Congress of killing the democratic process in the DCC polls by not allowing their nominees to contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021