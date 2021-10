WB by-poll peaceful, 12 percent votes cast till 9 am

Peaceful polling is on in four assembly seats in West Bengal where a by-poll is being held on Saturday and about 12 percent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours, an Election Commission official said. Polling began at 7 am and till 9 am Dinhata registered 11.12 percent turnout, Shantipur 15.4 percent, Khardah 11.4 percent, and Gosaba (SC) 10.37 percent, the official said.

''Polling is absolutely peaceful and there is not a single incident of any problem anywhere in the four constituencies. Polling is taking place very smoothly,'' he told PTI.

The EC has, however, sought a report on the heated exchange of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Khardah constituency in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

There were complaints of similar incidents from Shantipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, the EC official said.

''Most of these incidents took place outside the booths or polling stations. There is an adequate number of central forces as well as state police who are handling the situation with utmost precision. We are, however, keeping a close watch on everything,'' he said. The EC has deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 in Santipur, 20 in Khardah, and 23 in Gosaba, an official said.

