Left Menu

WB by-poll peaceful, 12 percent votes cast till 9 am

Polling began at 7 am and till 9 am Dinhata registered 11.12 percent turnout, Shantipur 15.4 percent, Khardah 11.4 percent, and Gosaba SC 10.37 percent, the official said. Polling is absolutely peaceful and there is not a single incident of any problem anywhere in the four constituencies. The EC has deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 in Santipur, 20 in Khardah, and 23 in Gosaba, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:07 IST
WB by-poll peaceful, 12 percent votes cast till 9 am
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Peaceful polling is on in four assembly seats in West Bengal where a by-poll is being held on Saturday and about 12 percent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours, an Election Commission official said. Polling began at 7 am and till 9 am Dinhata registered 11.12 percent turnout, Shantipur 15.4 percent, Khardah 11.4 percent, and Gosaba (SC) 10.37 percent, the official said.

''Polling is absolutely peaceful and there is not a single incident of any problem anywhere in the four constituencies. Polling is taking place very smoothly,'' he told PTI.

The EC has, however, sought a report on the heated exchange of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Khardah constituency in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

There were complaints of similar incidents from Shantipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, the EC official said.

''Most of these incidents took place outside the booths or polling stations. There is an adequate number of central forces as well as state police who are handling the situation with utmost precision. We are, however, keeping a close watch on everything,'' he said. The EC has deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 in Santipur, 20 in Khardah, and 23 in Gosaba, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021