PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:20 IST
'Loot' through electricity bills will be ended when Cong forms govt in UP: Priyanka
Priyanka Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that people of Uttar Pradesh are reeling under the ''loot'' of electricity bills in the BJP-ruled state and said this will be ended when her party comes to power.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report, which claimed that the electricity department has given an electricity bill notice of over 19 crore to a labourer.

''The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The electricity department gave an electricity bill notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh to a family working hard to earn a living,'' she added.

This ''loot'' of electricity bills will be ended when Congress forms the government in the state, Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

