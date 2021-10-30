Left Menu

Meghalaya by-polls: Voting underway at Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang, Rajabala Assembly constituencies

The voting for the by-polls is underway at Mawryngkneng (ST) and Mawphlang (ST) Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills and Rajabala Assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district.

ANI | East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:32 IST
Voters queue at polling station in Mawryngkneng Assembly constituency for Meghalaya bypolls (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The voting for the by-polls is underway at Mawryngkneng (ST) and Mawphlang (ST) Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills and Rajabala Assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district. The bye-polls have been necessitated to fill up the three assembly seats which fell vacant due to the death of sitting legislators.

Necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed during the voting for the safety of the voters and the election officials. The voters are seen queuing at the polling stations here.

The Election Commission has ordered strict maintenance of COVID-19 guidelines during the by-elections to all the seats that fell vacant due to various reasons Meanwhile, by-elections are being held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states today. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

