Karnataka by-polls: Voting underway in Hangal Assembly constituency
Voting for the by-poll in Hangal Assembly constituency is underway on Saturday, with 2,04,564 people set to cast their votes.
- Country:
- India
Voting for the by-poll in Hangal Assembly constituency is underway on Saturday, with 2,04,564 people set to cast their votes. Shivaraj Sajjanar (BJP) and Shrinivas Mane (Congress) are contesting the election.
Voting started at 7 AM and will end at 7 PM. A total of 1,05,525 males, 98,953 females, 83 service personnel and three others will be exercising their right to vote.
Polling will take place in 263 booths, out of which 24 are additional polling booths. A total of 1,155 officials will be there in these booths. The by-poll for the Sindgi constituency will also take place today.
The counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivaraj Sajjanar
- Congress
- Sindgi
- Hangal Assembly
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Goa Youth Congress seeks removal of Amit Shah's banners from electrical poles
Every party member wants revival of Congress, but this requires unity and keeping party's interests paramount: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.
"I'm full-time, hands-on Congress president": Sonia Gandhi's message to G23 at CWC meet; says revival of party only with unity and self-control
Texas Republicans set to pass new congressional maps
Congress Working Committee meeting today, much-awaited organisational polls on agenda