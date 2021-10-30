Left Menu

Meghalaya by-polls: 12.49 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 12.49 per cent till 9 am in the three Assembly constituencies during the by-elections on Saturday.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 12.49 per cent till 9 am in the three Assembly constituencies during the by-elections on Saturday. The voting for the by-polls is underway at Mawryngkneng (ST) and Mawphlang (ST) Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills and Rajabala Assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district.

Mawryngkneng witnessed 13 per cent voter turnout till 9 am while Mawphlang recorded 12.31 per cent voter turnout. Rajabala Assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district recorded 12.10 per cent of voter turnout.

The by-polls have been necessitated to fill up the three assembly seats which fell vacant due to the death of sitting legislators. Necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed during the voting for the safety of the voters and the election officials.

People were seen queuing up to cast their votes for the by-polls at polling stations across the above-mentioned assembly constituencies in the state. The Election Commission has ordered strict maintenance of COVID-19 guidelines during the by-elections to all the seats that fell vacant due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, by-elections are being held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states across the country today. The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

