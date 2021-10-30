Left Menu

Mizoram by-polls: Tuirial records 28 pc voter turnout till 11 am

Mizoram's Tuirial assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 28 per cent till 11 am during the by-elections on Saturday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 30-10-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 12:26 IST
Mizoram by-polls: Tuirial records 28 pc voter turnout till 11 am
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Tuirial assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 28 per cent till 11 am during the by-elections on Saturday. The by-poll to the seat in the Tuirial assembly constituency of the Kolasib district was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Voting began at 7 am across 27 polling stations in Tuirial and will continue till 6 pm. Meanwhile, by-elections are being held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states across the country today.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021