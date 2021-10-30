Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-10-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 12:30 IST
Polling underway at a moderate pace in Bihar by-polls
Polling is taking place at a moderate pace on Saturday in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) assembly constituencies of Bihar where just over 20 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise till 11 A.M.

According to figures made available here by the state election body, the turnout in Kusheshwar Asthan was 20.25 per cent while it was 23 per cent in Tarapur.

Voting began at a sedate pace in both constituencies and the turnout was only four per cent in Tarapur till 9 A.M. and 6.45 per cent in Kusheshwar Asthan. However, as the day progressed, the turnout picked up.

No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere so far, officials said.

The by-polls have been necessitated by the deaths of MLAs representing the two seats, both belonging to the JD(U) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

