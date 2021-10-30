Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over rising inflation

Hitting out at the Centre over the increasing inflation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that they instead of bringing "Ache Din" are finishing this country. "Inflation is high. LPG, diesel-petrol prices have increased. Businesses affected due to GST, exports down but BJP is not serious to solve these issues. They said will bring 'Ache Din' but they are finishing this country," said the TMC chief.

West Bengal Chief Minister met Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai today in Goa and discussed the matter to "walk together" to fight against the BJP. TMC chief said that her party wants to avoid division of votes.

"We discussed the matter that let's walk together to fight against BJP. So it's their decision to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP," said Banerjee on meeting with Sardesai. Meanwhile, calling Mamata a symbol of regional pride, Sardesai said GFP is also a regional party.

Banerjee is on a visit to Goa as her party seeks to branch out into new states. Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)