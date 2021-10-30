Left Menu

Want regional parties to fight together against BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged all regional parties in Goa to come together in order to avoid division of votes.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 30-10-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 13:08 IST
Want regional parties to fight together against BJP, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged all regional parties in Goa to come together in order to avoid division of votes. Mamata Banerjee said after meeting Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Saturday.

On being asked whether Vijai Sardesai's Goa Forward Party will merge with TMC to fight polls, she said, " We discussed the matter that let's walk together to fight against BJP. So it's their decision to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP," said Banerjee on meeting with Sardesai. Meanwhile, Sardesai called Mamata as a symbol of regional pride and said GFP is also a regional party.

"Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of regional pride, we're also a regional party. We welcome her recent statement that like-minded parties should come together to fight against BJP. I met with her today and we will discuss that in our party," said Sardesai. Before meeting the TMC chief, Sardesai had said opposition unity is critical so that the corrupt and communal regime of the BJP can be put to an end.

Banerjee is on a visit to Goa as her party seeks to branch out into new states. Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members, out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021