PM Modi pays tributes on Thevar Jayanthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to late freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, saying he devoted his life to public welfare and social justice. Thevar was a freedom fighter who went on to play an important role in Tamil Nadu politics. His birthday is celebrated as Thevar Jayanthi, especially in the Thevar community. Modi tweeted, ''On the special occasion of Thevar Jayanthi, I recall the rich contributions of the illustrious Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. Extremely brave and kindhearted, he devoted his life to public welfare and social justice. He made many efforts for the welfare of farmers and workers.'' PTI KR KJ

