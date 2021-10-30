Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes on Thevar Jayanthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to late freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, saying he devoted his life to public welfare and social justice. Modi tweeted, On the special occasion of Thevar Jayanthi, I recall the rich contributions of the illustrious Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to late freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, saying he devoted his life to public welfare and social justice. Thevar was a freedom fighter who went on to play an important role in Tamil Nadu politics. His birthday is celebrated as Thevar Jayanthi, especially in the Thevar community. Modi tweeted, ''On the special occasion of Thevar Jayanthi, I recall the rich contributions of the illustrious Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. Extremely brave and kindhearted, he devoted his life to public welfare and social justice. He made many efforts for the welfare of farmers and workers.'' PTI KR KJ

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

