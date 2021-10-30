TN CM must clarify on water release from Mullaperiyar dam: AIADMK

The opposition AIADMK on Saturday demanded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin clarify on the release of water from the Mullaperiyar reservoir by Kerala, and sought his immediate intervention into the issue.

Taking strong exception to the release of water before the dam could reach its full level capacity of 142 feet, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam claimed that Kerala had released 514 cusecs of water from Mullaperiyar in the presence of Tamil Nadu officials on Friday. “This proves that the ruling DMK is doing what it had not said. That is, before (the Assembly) elections, the DMK said it will raise its voice for our rights. Now (after capturing power) it is lending its hands (of support),” Panneerselvam sarcastically remarked.

In a statement here, Panneerselvam accused the Kerala government of going against the Supreme Court verdict (in 2014) that water could be stored upto 142 feet in the Mullaperiyar dam. “Media reports indicate that 514 cusecs water was released from the reservoir by Kerala in the presence of Kerala Irrigation Minister, Kerala Revenue Minister and Idukki district collector,” the former CM said.

Farmers’ associations from Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts have registered their protest against Kerala’s move, in their submission before the Theni District Collector, claiming that this would deprive their districts of water as they lacked direct access to dam water. The farmers had also said this would deny Tamil Nadu’s rights, the AIADMK senior said condemning the neighbouring State.

He said experts have already clarified that the dam was safe enough to impound water till its full level capacity. Eyebrows are being raised if the water was released in consultation with Tamil Nadu government and the farmers of the five districts. “The Tamil Nadu government is duty bound to answer. I request the Chief Minister to immediately intervene in the the issue of Mullaperiyar dam, which is the lifeline of the ryots in Tamil Nadu, and openly inform the true situation to the people and farmers of the State,” he said.

