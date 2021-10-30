Left Menu

HP bypoll: Cong alleges MCC violation by BJP MLA, seeks repoll at Mandi polling station

The opposition Congress on Saturday sent a complaint to the election commission against a BJP MLA accusing him of violating the model code of conduct MCC and sought repolling at a Mandi polling station.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 13:48 IST
HP bypoll: Cong alleges MCC violation by BJP MLA, seeks repoll at Mandi polling station
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress on Saturday sent a complaint to the election commission against a BJP MLA accusing him of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and sought repolling at a Mandi polling station. Voting for Mandi Lok Sabha and three Vidhan Sabha seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai is underway in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP has fielded Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur from Mandi against Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Pratibha Singh's son and Shimla (rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh told media that the complaint was e-mailed to the commission against Bharmour MLA by the state Congress legal cell general secretary Pranay P Singh. In his complaint, Pranay Singh alleged that the BJP MLA stood inside the polling station while votes were being cast in a bid to influence the voters, which is a violation of the MCC guidelines.

Urging the commission to take immediate action, he sought repolling at the polling station.

The Congress leader has also sent a video to the commission in this regard and urged it to debar the MLA from taking part in the election process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021