Karnataka by-polls: 38.13 pc voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 38.13 per cent till 1 pm in the ongoing by-polls in Hangal and Sindgi assembly constituencies on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-10-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 13:58 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 38.13 per cent till 1 pm in the ongoing by-polls in Hangal and Sindgi assembly constituencies on Saturday. Voting for by-polls in these two constituencies started today at 7 am and will continue till 7.30 pm.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) Hangal and Sindgi assembly constituencies reported voter turnout of 44.59 per cent and 32.49 per cent respectively till 1 pm. The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

