Over 43 pc voting till 1 pm in Ellenabad bypoll in Haryana

Over 43 per cent polling was registered till 1 pm in the bypoll to the Ellenabad assembly constituency in Haryana, officials said on Saturday.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, they added.

The estimated voter turnout was 43.01 per cent, according to the election commission data.

The bypoll was necessitated by INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala's resignation as MLA from the seat in January over the Centre's farm laws.

More than 1.86 lakh voters will decide the fate of 19 candidates, including INLD's Abhay Chautala, Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JJP candidate Gobind Kanda, in the fray for the bypoll.

A total of 211 polling booths have been set up and 121 of these have been categorised as ''vulnerable'' and ''most vulnerable'', officials said.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the bypoll with the deployment of 34 companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from different districts.

Gobind Kanda, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, had joined the BJP recently. Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly poll against Chautala, recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress.

Abhay Chautala, Beniwal and Kanda are locked in a triangular contest.

People, including women and elders, queued up at various polling centres to cast their votes.

Beniwal cast his vote in Darba Kalan village in the morning.

District Election Officer Anish Yadav said the election process is going on peacefully while a Haryana Police official said strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb the ongoing polling process and law and order.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Abhay Chautala urged people to come out in maximum numbers and play the role of a responsible citizen by participating in the ''festival of democracy''.

Abhay Chautala, a four-time MLA, is eyeing a hat-trick of wins as he is contesting his third bypoll.

Earlier, he had won the Rori assembly bypoll in Sirsa district in 2000 and the 2010 bypoll from Ellenabad when INLD chief O P Chautala had vacated the seat to retain Uchana seat in Jind district -- the other constituency from which he had contested in 2009 and won.

In the 2010 bypolls to Ellenabad, Abhay Chautala won the seat and retained it in 2014 too. He again won Ellenabad in 2019 assembly polls when he was the lone INLD MLA to enter the Assembly.

Winning the bypoll is crucial for Abhay Chautala as a loss will deal a body blow to the India National Lok Dal (INLD), which in recent years is reeling under a series of electoral setbacks.

A major part of the Ellenabad assembly constituency is rural with people mostly relying on agriculture.

Counting of votes will take place on November 2, officials said.

