PM Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit India as he called on the head of the Catholic Church at the Vatican in their first-ever one-to-one meeting.

At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It was the first-ever one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013.

The Prime Minister also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City State.

The first Pope to visit India was Paul IV, who visited Mumbai in 1964. Pope John Paul II visited India in February 1986 and November 1999.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in October 2019 met Pope Francis at the Vatican.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

