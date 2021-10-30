Assam bypolls: 51.65pc turnout recorded till 1 pm

Voting has largely been peaceful for bypolls to five assembly constituencies in Assam with 51.65 percent turnout recorded till 1 pm on Saturday, an official said. Polling is underway in Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra assembly segments, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said. An estimated 51.65 percent of the total 7.96 lakh electors exercised their franchise in the first six hours of voting with the highest turnout recorded in Bhabanipur at 62 percent, followed by Gossaigaon (57.94 percent), Thowra (54.52 percent), Tamulpur (47 percent) and Mariani (35.13 percent). Voting, which began at 7 am, will continue till 5 pm. No untoward incident has been reported so far from the five poll-bound constituencies, the Election Commission official said, adding that Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed in 1,176 polling stations. Long queues were seen outside polling booths with voters and election officials adhering to COVID-19 protocols and maintaining social distancing norms.

Altogether 31 candidates are in the fray, the Election Commission official said.

In the backdrop of the pandemic, polling stations were sanitized and health safety protocols are strictly followed, he said.

First-time voters were greeted with the ethnic scarf in some constituencies, while volunteers helped people with disabilities (PwD) to enter the polling booths in wheelchairs. Webcast arrangements have been put in place in all the polling stations to monitor the proceedings, the official said. By-elections to Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhabanipur, Mariani, and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.

The Assam government has declared October 30 this year as paid holiday for workers and employees in all factories, tea gardens, banks, shops, and commercial establishments within the jurisdiction of the five constituencies to enable them to cast their votes in the bypolls.

