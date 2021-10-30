Left Menu

Loot in name of electricity bills will end when Congress comes to power in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that people are "reeling under 'loot' in the name of electricity bills in the BJP-ruled state and assured that this will end when her party comes to power.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:52 IST
Loot in name of electricity bills will end when Congress comes to power in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi ahead of assembly polls
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that people are "reeling under 'loot' in the name of electricity bills in the BJP-ruled state and assured that this will end when her party comes to power. "The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule. The electricity department gave a notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh electricity bill to a family working hard to earn a living. This loot of electricity bills will be ended when the Congress party forms the government," tweeted Vadra.

Congress leader also shared a media report which claimed that the state's electricity department had handed over a bill of Rs 19,19,09,993 to a labourer. Earlier on Friday, she slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the farmers, alleging that there is a 'severe' shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

The Congress general secretary had also met the families of four farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in a queue for purchasing fertilizers. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had won with a huge margin of 312 seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP had won 19 while Congress had bagged seven seats in the last assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021