Loot in name of electricity bills will end when Congress comes to power in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that people are "reeling under 'loot' in the name of electricity bills in the BJP-ruled state and assured that this will end when her party comes to power. "The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule. The electricity department gave a notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh electricity bill to a family working hard to earn a living. This loot of electricity bills will be ended when the Congress party forms the government," tweeted Vadra.

Congress leader also shared a media report which claimed that the state's electricity department had handed over a bill of Rs 19,19,09,993 to a labourer. Earlier on Friday, she slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the farmers, alleging that there is a 'severe' shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

The Congress general secretary had also met the families of four farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in a queue for purchasing fertilizers. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had won with a huge margin of 312 seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP had won 19 while Congress had bagged seven seats in the last assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

