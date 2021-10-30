Left Menu

Will not allow Goa to become Coal hub: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, during his visit to the poll-bound Goa, said that he would not allow the coastal state to turn into a "coal hub".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Goa (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, during his visit to the poll-bound Goa, said that he would not allow the coastal state to turn into a "coal hub". While interacting with fisherfolk in Goa's Velsao on Saturday during his first visit to the state since the poll season started, the Wayanad MP said, "We will not allow Goa to become a polluted place. We will not allow it to become a Coal hub. The most important thing that Goa has is the environment and that has to be protected at all costs. We are protecting the environment for everyone."

Rahul Gandhi further termed the Congress' manifesto a "guarantee" and not merely a "promise". "The party is coming up with a manifesto which will be transparent. We fought elections in Chhattisgarh and promised to waive the loan of farmers and we did it. You can go and confirm it in Punjab, Karnataka also. Whatever goes in our manifesto is a guarantee, not only a promise," he said.

Slamming the Centre over the increase in the fuel prices, he said, "During UPA government, international fuel prices reached USD 140 per barrel. Today fuel prices are much lower in the international market but still you pay more. Today, India taxing fuel is the highest in the world. If you look carefully there are 4-5 businessmen who are benefitting from this." Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is in Goa and interacted with party workers and the fishermen community here on Friday.

Assembly polls in Goa are scheduled to be held early next year. Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

