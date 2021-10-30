Raj bypolls: More than 43 pc polling in Dhariawad, over 37 pc in Vallabhnagar till 1 pm

Over 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll to Dhariawad assembly constituency while the figure for Vallabhnagar seat was more than 37 per cent till 1 pm, officials said on Saturday.

Voting for bypolls to the assembly constituencies of Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) to decide the fate of 16 candidates began amid tight security arrangements at 7 am.

According to official information, Dhariawad registered 43.67 per cent voter turnout while the voting percentage was 37.56 in Vallabhnagar till 1 pm.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and BJP legislator from Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena.

A total of 5,11,455 voters -- 2,53,831 in Vallabhnagar and 2,57,624 in Dhariawad -- will be able to exercise their franchise.

Nine candidates are in the fray for the Vallabhnagar seat and seven for Dhariawad, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

A total of 638 polling booths have been set up in both the constituencies, and 119 of them are sensitive. Webcasting will be done in 64 sensitive booths and videography in 29.

Gupta said 4,468 security personnel have been deployed in both the constituencies to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting. The voting is being conducted according to COVID-19 guidelines, he added.

In Vallabhnagar, the ruling Congress party has given ticket to Gajendra Shaktawat's wife, Preeti Shaktawat, while the BJP has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala.

The Congress has fielded Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad against BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena.

In the house of 200, the ruling Congress has 106 MLAs, while the BJP has 71, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party have two each, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has one and 13 are independent legislators.

Two seats are vacant on which the bypolls are being conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)