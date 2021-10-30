RSS passes resolution urging Bangladesh Govt to take necessary steps to protect minorities

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has passed a resolution urging Bangladesh and the Indian governments to take necessary steps to ensure the protection of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. "We condemn the recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. We have passed a resolution to appeal to Bangladesh and the Indian governments to take necessary steps to ensure protection for Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," said RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday.

Hosabale is currently attending a three day All India executive board meeting of the RSS which is going on in the Dharwad district of Karnataka where the issue of alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh was discussed. Communal tensions have gripped Bangladesh over the past few days following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

At least four people were killed in police shootings during the attack on Puja locations in Chandpur's Hajiganj on October 13 and in Noakhali's Choumuhani, attacks on Hindu (ISKCON) temples left two people dead on October 15. (ANI)

