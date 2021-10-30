Group of former Lebanese PMs calls on Kordahi to resign
A group of former Lebanese prime ministers on Saturday called on Information Minister George Kordahi to resign after comments by him that stirred a widening diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia. In a statement, former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora, Saad al-Hariri and Tammam Sallam said Kordahi's views were a blow to brotherly relations and common Arab interests that connect Lebanon to Arab countries, especially the Gulf.
Kordahi has said his remarks were personal views made before he was a minister, and that he was committed to government policy.
