Channi, Sidhu should explain Tytler being named permanent invitee to Delhi Cong committee: BJP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress' state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to clarify if they have endorsed naming Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress' new executive committee.

Tytler's name had earlier figured in connection with the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

In a statement issued here, BJP national general secretary Chugh said, ''Tytler has been named as one of the key Congress leaders in Delhi, but he, Kamal Nath and Sajjan Kumar continue to be the blue-eyed boys of the party in spite of the fact that their role in the riots against Sikhs has been always highlighted by many witnesses.'' ''Sidhu had confessed that he barely escaped the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 and now he feels proud of being a leader of the Congress?'' he said.

Chugh said Sikh leaders, including Channi and Sidhu, owe an explanation to the people of Punjab for being part of the Congress.

Ahead of the civic body polls in the national capital early next year, the Delhi Congress on Thursday got its new executive committee.

Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal in a statement had said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the formation of the executive committee.

The list of permanent invitees included senior leaders JP Agarwal, Ajay Maken, Kapil Sibal, Janardan Dwivedi, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Subhash Chopra and Tytler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

