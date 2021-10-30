Union Minister visits Seaweed Demonstration project site at Lakshadweep

Union Minister L Murugan, who is on a three-day visit to Lakshadweep Islands, on Saturday visited the Seaweed Demonstration project site at Kavaratti Island in the Union Territory.

During the visit, he interacted with the members of the local women self-help groups, research scientists, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders who are involved in seaweed cultivation in the archipelago.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was accompanied by the Advisor to the island Administrator, A Anbarasu and Secretary, Fisheries, an official statement said here.

Murugan spoke to the women SHG members and learnt about the challenges faced by them. He also assured them that the union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would extend all required assistance and support for developing Lakshadweep as the seaweed hub of the country in order to provide economic upliftment and livelihood opportunities to the local community.

Kick-starting his three-day Lakshadweep visit on Friday, Murugan said the central government was committed to empowering the people of the islands and ensuring the Union Territory's self-sufficiency in the fisheries sector was its priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)