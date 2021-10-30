Karnataka bypolls: 56.78 pc voter turnout recorded so far

Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 56.78 per cent till 3.30 pm in the ongoing by-polls in Hangal and Sindgi assembly constituencies on Saturday, according to the Election Commission. Voting for by-polls in these two constituencies started today at 7 am and will continue till 7.30 pm.

As per the Election Commission, Hangal and Sindgi assembly constituencies reported voter turnout of 62.72 per cent and 51.60 per cent respectively till 3.30 pm. The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

