Left Menu

Biden greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after arriving at G20 summit site

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:29 IST
Biden greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after arriving at G20 summit site
Mario Draghi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

U.S. President Joe Biden was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after arriving at the Group of 20 summit site in Rome, before joining other world leaders for a "family photo." Biden shook hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with whom he is expected to have a bilateral meeting at the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Scotland, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he met on Friday.

Biden was placed by organisers to the far left of the stage in the first row, where he spoke warmly with African Union Chair Félix Tshisekedi. The U.S. recently brokered a deal for the African Union to purchase doses of the Moderna COVID-19 for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021