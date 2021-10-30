Biden greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after arriving at G20 summit site
- Country:
- Italy
U.S. President Joe Biden was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after arriving at the Group of 20 summit site in Rome, before joining other world leaders for a "family photo." Biden shook hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with whom he is expected to have a bilateral meeting at the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Scotland, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he met on Friday.
Biden was placed by organisers to the far left of the stage in the first row, where he spoke warmly with African Union Chair Félix Tshisekedi. The U.S. recently brokered a deal for the African Union to purchase doses of the Moderna COVID-19 for the first time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
