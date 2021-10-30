Left Menu

Rajasthan by-polls: 53.69 pc voter turnout recorded till 4 pm

About 53.69 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 4 pm in the by-polls in two Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Saturday, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
About 53.69 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 4 pm in the by-polls in two Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Saturday, according to the Election Commission (EC). According to EC, Dhariyawad and Vallabhnagar reported voter turnouts of 54.23 per cent and 53.14 per cent till 4 pm respectively.

Voting for the by-polls began at 7 am and will go on till 6.30 am today. The counting of votes will be done on November 2.

The by-polls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyawad, Gautam Lal Meena. (ANI)

