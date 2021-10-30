Rajasthan by-polls: 53.69 pc voter turnout recorded till 4 pm
About 53.69 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 4 pm in the by-polls in two Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Saturday, according to the Election Commission (EC).
Voting for the by-polls began at 7 am and will go on till 6.30 am today. The counting of votes will be done on November 2.
The by-polls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyawad, Gautam Lal Meena. (ANI)
