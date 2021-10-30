Left Menu

BJP president J P Nadda lauded the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis on Saturday as an occasion fit for the history books, and said it is a great step towards peace, harmony and inter-faith dialogue.He also used the occasion to highlight the contributions of Christians to various fields in India.India is a vibrant and inclusive democracy, where the Christian community has played a pivotal role in areas like politics, films, business armed forces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:53 IST
PM's meeting with Pope an occasion fit for history books: BJP president
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with head of Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis. (Image credit: PM Modi Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda lauded the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis on Saturday as an occasion fit for the history books and said it is a great step towards peace, harmony, and inter-faith dialogue.

He also used the occasion to highlight the contributions of Christians to various fields in India.

''India is a vibrant and inclusive democracy, where the Christian community has played a pivotal role in areas like politics, films, business & armed forces. Under Modi Ji's leadership India is marching ahead on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas','' Nadda said in a tweet.

''The meeting between Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy and the supreme head of the world's largest Christian denomination is an occasion fit for the history books. It is a great step forward towards peace, harmony, and inter-faith dialogue,'' he added.

Though Christians account for less than 2.5 percent of India's population, they are in significant numbers in some states, including poll-bound Goa, Kerala, and the northeast.

Modi on Saturday said he had a ''very warm meeting'' with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge posed by climate change, with the head of the Roman Catholic church and also invited the Pontiff to visit India at an early date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

