PM's meeting with Pope an occasion fit for history books: BJP president

BJP president J P Nadda lauded the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis on Saturday as an occasion fit for the history books and said it is a great step towards peace, harmony, and inter-faith dialogue.

He also used the occasion to highlight the contributions of Christians to various fields in India.

''India is a vibrant and inclusive democracy, where the Christian community has played a pivotal role in areas like politics, films, business & armed forces. Under Modi Ji's leadership India is marching ahead on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas','' Nadda said in a tweet.

''The meeting between Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy and the supreme head of the world's largest Christian denomination is an occasion fit for the history books. It is a great step forward towards peace, harmony, and inter-faith dialogue,'' he added.

Though Christians account for less than 2.5 percent of India's population, they are in significant numbers in some states, including poll-bound Goa, Kerala, and the northeast.

Modi on Saturday said he had a ''very warm meeting'' with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge posed by climate change, with the head of the Roman Catholic church and also invited the Pontiff to visit India at an early date.

