Tribal body demands high-level probe into J'khand woman's killing 'for practising witchcraft'

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:22 IST
An organisation working to empower the tribal community across the country on Saturday demanded a high-level enquiry into the killing of a 55-year-old woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district earlier this week by two of her neighbours who suspected that she practised witchcraft.

The two men, who were arrested, beat her to death on October 27. Her half-naked body was found some distance away from her village under Potka block the next day.

In a letter to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan president Salkhan Murmu said a high-level enquiry should be ordered into the incident which he described as ''shameful'' and a case of human rights violation.

Murmu, a former Parliamentarian, alleged that the woman was paraded naked across the village and raped before she was killed.

Comparing witchcraft-related violence with terrorist acts, he demanded swift action to punish the culprits and check recurrence of such incidents.

Local people earlier claimed that the woman was assaulted following a claim by the wife of one of the attackers that she felt unwell since she (the victim) visited their house and held her wrist on Wednesday evening.

