Religious conversion should stop, those changing faith should announce it: RSS

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:33 IST
Religious conversion should stop, those changing faith should announce it: RSS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Saturday said religious conversion should stop and those who change their faith should announce it.

The Sangh also said that it will welcome if any anti-conversion bill is passed.

''Conversion should be stopped and people who are converted have to announce that they have converted.

There are people who get converted and do not disclose that they have converted. They take double benefits,'' RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said at a press conference here.

He was talking to reporters at the conclusion of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting of the Sangh here.

Replying to a query on the RSS's stand on anti-conversion law, Hosabale said, ''Why the minorities are opposing it is an open secret. Increasing the number by any methods, fraudulent or other such methods cannot be accepted.'' He added that not only the RSS but also Mahatma Gandhi and others have opposed it.

According to him, there are more than 10 States which have passed anti-conversion bill in the country. ''In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress government passed a resolution. Virbhadra Singh was the Chief Minister and he passed the anti-conversion bill.

In Arunachal Pradesh, it was the Congress government who did it (passed anti-conversion bill). Gegong Apang was the Chief Minister,'' Hosabale claimed.

The RSS functionary said there always is a freedom for anyone to change the religion, ''but what is happening today is not that.'' He said former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given a call for a national debate on this issue.

