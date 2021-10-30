67 percent voting in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll till 5 pm

Nearly 67 percent polling was recorded in byelection to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency by 5 pm on Saturday, Election Commission officials said.

Voting was underway without any untoward incident, they added. It is scheduled to end at 6 pm.

The byelection in the constituency which is part of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu was necessitated by the death of seven-time independent MP Mohan Delkar. Delkar allegedly hanged himself at a Mumbai hotel on February 22 this year.

Polling is underway at 333 booths amid heavy police presence. The administration has also deployed ten companies of paramilitary forces.

There are three contestants in the fray -- Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar who is contesting as Shiv Sena candidate, BJP's Mahesh Gavit and Congress' Mahesh Dhodi.

There are a total of 2.58 lakh eligible voters in the constituency.

