Former Himachal Pradesh minister G S Bali passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurumukh Singh Bali passed away in Delhi on Friday night. He was 67.

A senior Congress leader, Bali breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday night, his son Raghubir Singh Bali informed in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over Bali's demise, an official spokesperson said.

Arlekar and Thakur prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss, he added.

Paying tribute to the departed leader, Thakur said that his contributions for the development of the state in general and for Nagrota-Bagwan area in particular would be remembered by the people for the times to come.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Sutt, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, former MPs Pratibha Singh and Viplove Thakur also expressed grief over his demise.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief on Bali's demise.

In a Facebook post, he said Bali's body would be brought to Himachal Pradesh and kept for people to pay their last respects.

Born on July 27, 1954 in Kangra, Bali was a diploma holder in Mechanical Engineering.

He was elected as MLA from Nagrota Bagwan four times in a row in 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2012 and remained Cabinet Minister in the Virbhadra Singh-led Cabinet from 2003 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2017. He served as the food supply, transport and technical education minister.

A founder president of Himachal Nagrik Sudhar Sabha, Bali was vice chairman and later chairman of the Himachal Social Bodies Federation.

He was the convener of the Indian National Congress Vichar Manch from 1990 to 1997.

He was also the president of the Congress Seva Dal from 1995 to 1998 and the joint secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee from 1993 to 1998.

His body will be flown to Dharamsala on Saturday evening and the last rites will be performed in Chamunda Dham on Sunday, according to family sources.

His son and AICC secretary RS Bali said: ''With a very sad heart, I have to inform you that my father and your dear Shri GS Bali ji is no longer. Last night he breathed his last at AIIMS in Delhi. My father always used to say, whether GS Bali is in the world or not, he will always be in the hearts of his supporters. His ideals and guidance will always remain in our hearts.'' PTI DJI SMN SMN

