Raj bypolls: 65 pc voter turnout recorded in Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar

An average of 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll to Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan till 5 pm on Saturday. The polling will end at 6 pm.

The voter turnout in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) was 65.39 while the figure for the Vallabhnagar seat was 64.95 till 5 pm, officials said.

Voting for bypolls to the two assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 16 candidates began amid tight security arrangements at 7 am.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and BJP legislator from Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena.

A total of 5,11,455 voters -- 2,53,831 in Vallabhnagar and 2,57,624 in Dhariawad -- will be able to exercise their franchise.

Nine candidates are in the fray for the Vallabhnagar seat and seven for Dhariawad.

A 100-year-old woman also cast vote at a polling booth in Bhindar area under the Vallabhnagar constituency.

Mohini Bai came to the polling booth in a wheelchair. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta informed that a total of 638 polling stations have been set up in the ongoing polling in both the constituencies out of these, the number of sensitive polling stations is 119. A total of 62 sensitive polling stations, including 31 polling stations in Vallabhnagar and 31 polling stations in Dhariawad, are being monitored through live webcasting, he said.

Gupta said that monitoring of live webcasting is being done at 4 levels.

A control room has been set up by the Election department at the state-level for monitoring the live webcasting. Along with this, monitoring is also being done at the level of Returning Officer, District Election Officer. This live webcasting is also being monitored by the Election Commission of India, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that Covid-related guidelines are also being strictly followed at the polling stations.

Gupta said 4,468 security personnel have been deployed in both the constituencies to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting. The voting is being conducted according to COVID-19 guidelines, he added.

In Vallabhnagar, the ruling Congress party has given ticket to Gajendra Shaktawat's wife, Preeti Shaktawat, while the BJP has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala.

The Congress has fielded Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad against BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena.

In the house of 200, the ruling Congress has 106 MLAs, while the BJP has 71, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three, CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party have two each, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has one and 13 are independent legislators.

Two seats are vacant on which the bypolls are being conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)