Lebanese president says he wants best relations with Saudis
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday he wants the best relations with Saudi Arabia after the kingdom summoned its ambassador, expelled Beirut's envoy and banned Lebanese imports. Aoun's statement in a tweet followed talks by a ministerial crisis management group aimed at easing a diplomatic rift that stemmed partly from comments by a Lebanese minister criticising the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.
The Lebanese presidency statement added that Aoun is keen on having the best relations with Saudi Arabia and on strengthening them by signing bilateral deals.
