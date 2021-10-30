Left Menu

Lebanese president says he wants best relations with Saudis

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:54 IST
Lebanese president says he wants best relations with Saudis
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday he wants the best relations with Saudi Arabia after the kingdom summoned its ambassador, expelled Beirut's envoy and banned Lebanese imports. Aoun's statement in a tweet followed talks by a ministerial crisis management group aimed at easing a diplomatic rift that stemmed partly from comments by a Lebanese minister criticising the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

The Lebanese presidency statement added that Aoun is keen on having the best relations with Saudi Arabia and on strengthening them by signing bilateral deals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021