Himachal bypoll: Over 66 pc voter turnout in Jubbal-Kotkhai till 5 pm, 49.83 pc in Mandi

The Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment registered the highest polling percentage of 66.1, while the lowest voter turnout of 49.83 per cent was recorded in the Mandi Lok Sabha segment till 5 pm on Saturday in the bypolls to three Assembly seats and one parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh, an election official said.

The voting for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and the Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seats began at a slow pace at 8 am, he said, adding that it gained momentum gradually.

Mandi recorded a 49.83 per cent voter turnout, while the polling percentage in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai was 62.4, 61.33 and 66.1 respectively till 5 pm, the official said.

According to officials, 2,484 polling stations and 312 auxiliary polling stations have been set up for the bypolls.

The bypolls were necessitated following the deaths of the elected representatives from these seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ram Swaroop Sharma and Narinder Bragta held the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat respectively, while the Congress emerged victorious in Arki (Virbhadra Singh) and Fatehpur (Sujan Singh Pathania) in the last polls.

The Mandi parliamentary seat boasts of the world's highest polling station at Tshigang, located at a height of 15,256 feet in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti.

A direct contest is expected between the ruling BJP and the Congress on all the seats except Jubbal-Kotkhai, where rebel BJP candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is also in the fray as an Independent.

In Mandi, the prestige of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and late CM Virbhadra Singh's family is at stake.

Mandi being his home district, it is a litmus test for Thakur to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Khushal Singh Thakur, who is trying his luck for the first time.

On the other hand, six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh is in the fray from Mandi on a Congress ticket. This is for the first time that a member of Singh's family is contesting an election after his demise due to post-Covid complications on July 8.

A direct contest is expected in Mandi between Pratibha Singh and Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur.

A total of six candidates, including Ambika Shyam of the Rashtriya Lokniti Party, Munshi Ram Thakur of the Himachal Jankranti Party and Independents Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi, are in the fray in Mandi.

Twelve other candidates are trying their luck for the three Assembly seats of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Rebel BJP candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is seen to be giving a tough fight to the saffron party's Neelam Seraik in Jubbal-Kotkhai, where four candidates including the Congress's Rohit Thakur and Independent Suman Kadam are in the fray.

A direct contest is likely between the BJP's Rattan Singh Pal and the Congress's Sanjay in Arki, where Independent candidate Jeet Ram is also trying his luck. In Fatehpur, the main contest is expected between Baldev Thakur of the BJP and Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress.

In Fatehpur, Pankaj Kumar Darshi of the Himachal Jankranti Party and independents Ashok Kumar Somal and Rajan Sushant are also in the fray.

The Mandi seat fell vacant after BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging in his official residence in New Delhi on March 17.

Former state minister and Fatehpur Congress MLA Sujan Singh Pathania, former minister and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta and former chief minister and Arki MLA Virbhadra Singh died in February, June and July respectively.

The counting of the votes will be taken up on November 2.

